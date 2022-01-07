Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Jan. 11: 11 a.m. to noon, Alderson City Hall, 202 Monroe Street, Alderson

Jan. 13: 11 a.m. to noon, Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.