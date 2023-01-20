By Sarah Richardson

Monday, Jan. 16 saw a packed crowd gathered in front of the Greenbrier County Courthouse for the return of the popular Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, participants gather in front of the courthouse to listen to speakers before marching through downtown Lewisburg on Main Street, ending at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church (LUMC), where a service and free community luncheon is held.

Speaker Chris Winston opened in prayer before Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White read the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day proclamation, and the march began. After passing through town and re-convening at LUMC, participants listened to speakers, singers, and students in the main sanctuary. Watch the march and listen to the program on Facebook under “Lewisburg WV MLK Day Celebration.”