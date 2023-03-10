Renick-Michael M. Kelly, 74, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at his home.

He was born May 4, 1948, in Latrobe, PA, the son of the late Owen Wesley and Margaret Wiseman Kelly.

Mike was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a private helicopter pilot, owning Mountain Helicopters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michon Marie Kelly.

Survivors include son, Kristopher Kelly (April) of Cazenovia, NY; brothers, Les Kelly (Joan) of Saltsburg, PA and Tim Kelly (Karen) of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Tatum, Konnor and Reese; nieces, Tammy Shirley, Jody Wright and Maura Kelly; and friend and neighbor, Dylan White.

It was Mike’s wish to be cremated. There will be no service at this time.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com