Lewisburg-Melvin Mitchell Sheppard, 78, passed away Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 5, 1943 in Lewisburg, the son of the late Ira E. and Mildred Morgan Sheppard.

Melvin was a retired heavy equipment mechanic. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by Steve Sheppard.

Surviving Melvin are his brother, Allen Sheppard (Charlotte); sisters, Barbara Crane (Earl) and Mary Lee Morgan (Andrew); sister-in-law, Sylvia Sheppard Loudermilk; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Mar. 29, at the McLean Church, Ronceverte, where Pastor Kenny Baker and Pastor John Groves officiated. Inurement will follow in the McLean Cemetery.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers make memorial contributions to the Greenbrier County Humane Society, 151 Holliday Lane, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

