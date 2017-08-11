Medical fund established for local stroke victim, Colten Suttle



Colten Suttle, 22, of Greenbrier Country, recently graduated from Fairmont State with an engineering degree. On May 31, he suffered a severe stroke due to a narrow carotid artery. He was air lifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was in the ICU for 38 days, he was then air lifted to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA, where he will remain until he is able to return home. Family and friends would like to acknowledge everyone so far who have reached out to help. Colten has a long road of recovery ahead of him.