Lewisburg-Marylee Frances Grimmett, 82, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born Oct. 25, 1939, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late John Edgar and Byrda Frances Ridgeway Fogus.

Mary owned and operated Mary’s Greenhouse on Anderson Road for over 30 years. She retired from Greenbrier County Schools as a bus driver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ronald Grimmett ,Sr. and siblings, Brownie Shafer, Helen Napier, Phyllis Wilson, Jean Sofil, Harry Fogus and Clarence “Buck” Fogus.

Survivors include one son, Russ Grimmett (Angela) of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Katie and Seth Grimmett; sister, Margaret Critzer of Lewisburg; and several nieces, and nephews.

Funeral service was held Sunday, June 19, at the Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg. Visitation was one hour prior to the service Sunday at the funeral home. Burial followed the service, at Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net