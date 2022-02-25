Ronceverte-Mark D. Morgan, 82, went to his heavenly home Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, following a short illness.

He was born Jan. 26, 1940, to the late Millard Ote and Macie Glenna Morgan of Ronceverte.

Mark loved nature and photography and was an avid hunter and collector of Indian artifacts. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Mark was also an avid Greenbrier East Spartan fan.

Proceeding him in death was the love of his life, his wife, Betty Mohler Morgan; sisters, Jeanne Nickell (Jimmy), Glenna Matthews (Frank); and brothers, Eddie (Boot), Clarence, and William.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Mark Morgan (Gina) of Sinks Grove, David Morgan of Lewisburg and Vicky Anderson (Charles) of Sinks Grove; brother, Bobby Morgan (Susie) of Ronceverte; sister, Relda Surgeon of Seville, OH; sisters-in-law, Dreama Morgan, Bonnie Morgan, Angie Morgan, Sharon Mohler and Rita Mohler; grandchildren, Josh Morgan, Jesse Weber, Katrina Crouch, Dustin Crouch, Joey Morgan, Luke Morgan, Maggie Palmer, Jessica Holliday, and Charlie Anderson; great-grandchildren, Taylee Morgan, Zane Crouch, Ellie Palmer, Abby Morgan, Walker Morgan, Haydn Holliday, Ashton Goulart, Keaton Holliday, Breianna Cook, Brandon Cook, Braxton Anderson and Brody Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

Mark donated his body to the Human Gift Registry of WVSOM, hoping someone could find a cure for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

The family will have a memorial service at Fort Spring Missionary Baptist Church in the spring, which was Mark’s favorite time of year.

