As part of Carnegie Hall’s Classes & Workshops Appalachian Heritage Series, learn how to create a Patriotic Apple Basket on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a beginner’s basket that has tons of storage potential. Woven on a wooden base, students will learn color placement, shaping a tall round basket and attaching leather handles. All materials and tools needed to make this basket will be provided by the instructor, Kathy Talley. Students must be at least 18 years old, and no experience is needed.

The cost is $95 for members and $105 for nonmembers. To register or for a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.

Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg. For more information, please call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org