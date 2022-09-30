Ronceverte-Lori L. (Lynny) Reed passed from this earth into Heaven on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in Ronceverte. She had been ill with cancer for several years.

She was a long-time employee of Martin and Jones before she retired due to her illness.

Lynny was born on July 14, 1963, in Ronceverte to Darrell Mason and Sandra “Sandy” Sue Saunders White.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Douglas Reed of Ronceverte; her parents of Fort Spring; her sons, Matthew Ridgeway of Ronceverte and Mark Woolwine (Sarah) of Louisville, KY; grand-daughters, Leah and Clara Woolwine; sister, Melissa Hanna (Bryan) of Clintonville; nephew, Cobie Hanna (Erica); great-nieces Brynlie and Millie. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lisa Reed and brother-in-law, L.E. Reed and best friend, Kim (aka Myrtle) Reynolds and two step-daughters, Erin Reed and Tracey Hamrick (Bryan), and five step-grand-children, Mickaela Reed, Jordan and Owen Vestal, and Brysan and Garrett Hamrick.

Per her wishes her body was donated to the West Virginia Anatomical Board and will be transferred to WVU to allow medical students to study the effects of cancer.

Please bring a covered dish and join us on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. for a Celebration of Life at the Organ Cave Community Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Organ Cave Community Center or Mitsy’s Wings.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

