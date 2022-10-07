The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November.

Local tire collection events include Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Rainelle.

Individuals can dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.

Certain counties offer ongoing tire collection events, including:

Greenbrier County: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill

Monroe County: The second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center

The tire collection event calendar and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.