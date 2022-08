On Aug. 8, members of the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department, Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department, and Reithoffer employees held a joint safety and rescue training at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in preparation for this year’s fair. This annual practice helps ensure a safe event for everyone.

Special thanks to Reithoffers, Jeff Alberts, Suzanne Blake, and the WV State Fair CEO Kelly Collins.