By Adam Pack

The times and dates for various primary election debate forums were released recently. Candidates running for School Board are scheduled to debate on Apr. 13 at the Underwood Building. This forum is pending candidate participation and does not yet have a set time.

Candidates for Board of Education include Hazel Flanagan Reed, Davina Ruth Agee, Paula Sanford-Dunford, Derek S. McDaniel, Kay Smith, and Preston Zopp.

The forum for candidates running for the West Virginia House of Delegates and the West Virginia Senate will be on Apr. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Greenbrier Valley Theater.

Republican candidates for House District 46 include incumbent Mike Honaker, Karen McCoy, and Marc Alan Robinson. Democrats seeking their party’s nomination are Joe Holt and Paul Detch. The Republican candidate for House District 47 is (incumbent) Todd Longanacre. He is challenged by Democrat Heather Hill. Both candidates have no primary challengers.

For the 10th Senatorial District, Republican candidates are Vince Deeds, Mike Steadham, and Thomas Perkins. They are challenging Democratic incumbent Stephen Baldwin, who has no primary challengers.

For those seeking positions in county office/circuit clerk, their forum will be Apr. 26, and 7 p.m. at the Underwood Building on the State Fairgrounds.

Those seeking the position of County Commissioner are Blaine Phillips (R) and DeEtta King Hunter (D). The candidates for County Clerk are Robin Yates Loudermilk (R) and Kayla M. McCoy (D). The candidates for Circuit Clerk are Louvonne L. Arbuckle (D) and Jamie L. Baker (R).

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and submit questions for the candidates. Questions can be submitted at the forum itself, however, questions submitted to the Chamber of Commerce will be given priority. Questions can be submitted to director@greenbrierwvchamber.org