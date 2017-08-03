White Sulphur Springs – Lisa J. Justice, 62, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at her home.

Born in Ronceverte on Aug. 11, 1954, Lisa was the daughter of the late Charles Duffy and Jeanetta Huffman Justice.

Lisa was a Retired Spa Sales Representative for The Greenbrier and a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs.

Survivors include: son, Matthew Blake Watkins of White Sulphur Springs; sisters, Kathy (Terry) Gunter of Dublin, VA and Patricia Feury of White Sulphur Springs; brothers, Charles Huffy (Dottie) Justice, III of Columbus, OH and Jerry (Paula) Justice of White Sulphur Springs.

A memorial service will open doors at 5:30 and begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs with Pastor Shari Stilgenbauer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 136 Tressel Street, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Plaza, Memphis, TN 38105.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.