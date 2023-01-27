By Sarah Richardson

Greenbrier County businesses swept several categories in this year’s annual Best of West Virginia contest, held by West Virginia Living. Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs were prominent throughout the various categories, but especially in regard to dining and local shops.

The City of Lewisburg was named the winner for Best Downtown and Best Town for Foodies, and placed First Runner Up as Best Town for a Weekend Getaway and Best Town for the Arts. Lewisburg also placed as Second Runner Up as the Best Town for Retirees.

The following area businesses placed in their categories:

Best Bed & Breakfast/Inn: Winner – General Lewis Inn, Lewisburg

Best Boutique Hotel: First Runner Up – The Schoolhouse Hotel, White Sulphur Springs

Best Campground: First Runner Up – Greenbrier River Campground, Cabins, and River Trips, Alderson

Best Casino: First Runner Up – The Greenbrier Casino, White Sulphur Springs

Best Convention and Visitors Bureau: Second Runner Up – Greenbrier County CVB

Best Golf Course: Winner – The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs

Best Resort: Winner – The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs

Best Spa: Winner – Pomona Salt Cave and Spa, White Sulphur Springs, Second Runner Up – The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs

Best Sports/Recreation Complex: First Runner Up – Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center, Lewisburg

Best Vacation Rental: Second Runner Up – Greenbrier River Campground, Cabins, and River Trips, Alderson

Best Fair/Festival/Event: First Runner Up – State Fair of WV, Fairlea

Best Live Music Venue: First Runner Up – Big Draft Brewing, White Sulphur Springs

Best Local Newspaper: Second Runner Up – WV Daily News, Lewisburg

Best Place To Work: Second Runner Up – Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Maxwelton

Best Brewery: Winner – Big Draft Brewing, White Sulphur Springs

Best Cidery: First Runner Up – Hawk Knob Cider and Mead, Lewisburg

Best Coffee House: Winner – Manic Espresso, Lewisburg

Best Distillery: Second Runner Up – Smooth Ambler Spirits, Maxwelton

Best New WV Libation Producer: Winner – Big Draft Brewing, White Sulphur Springs

Best Brunch: Winner – The French Goat, Lewisburg

Best Butcher Shop: Winner – Swift Level Fine Meats, Lewisburg

Best Chef: Winner – Chef Jared Masters, The French Goat, Lewisburg

Best Drive-In Restaurant: Winner – Jim’s Drive In, Lewisburg

Best Fine Dining: Winner – The French Goat, Lewisburg

Best Hot Dog: Winner – Jim’s Drive In, Lewisburg

Best Italian Restaurant: Second Runner Up – The Humble Tomato, Lewisburg

Best Specialty Food Marketplace: First Runner Up – Bella the Corner Gourmet, Lewisburg

Best Bank: Winner – The Bank of Monroe

Best Independent Bookstore: First Runner Up – A New Chapter Bookstore, Lewisburg

Best Local Floral Ship: Winner – Gillespie’s, White Sulphur Springs

Best Local Place to Buy Women’s Apparel: First Runner Up – Wolf Creek, Lewisburg

Best Outdoor/Gear Shop: Winner – Serenity Now Outfitters, Lewisburg

Best Real Estate Agency: Winner – Patterson & Co. Luxury Real Estate, Lewisburg, First Runner Up – Greenbrier Real Estate Service, Lewisburg

Best Mayor: Second Runner Up – Bruce Bowling, White Sulphur Springs