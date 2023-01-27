By Sarah Richardson
Greenbrier County businesses swept several categories in this year’s annual Best of West Virginia contest, held by West Virginia Living. Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs were prominent throughout the various categories, but especially in regard to dining and local shops.
The City of Lewisburg was named the winner for Best Downtown and Best Town for Foodies, and placed First Runner Up as Best Town for a Weekend Getaway and Best Town for the Arts. Lewisburg also placed as Second Runner Up as the Best Town for Retirees.
The following area businesses placed in their categories:
Best Bed & Breakfast/Inn: Winner – General Lewis Inn, Lewisburg
Best Boutique Hotel: First Runner Up – The Schoolhouse Hotel, White Sulphur Springs
Best Campground: First Runner Up – Greenbrier River Campground, Cabins, and River Trips, Alderson
Best Casino: First Runner Up – The Greenbrier Casino, White Sulphur Springs
Best Convention and Visitors Bureau: Second Runner Up – Greenbrier County CVB
Best Golf Course: Winner – The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs
Best Resort: Winner – The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs
Best Spa: Winner – Pomona Salt Cave and Spa, White Sulphur Springs, Second Runner Up – The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs
Best Sports/Recreation Complex: First Runner Up – Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center, Lewisburg
Best Vacation Rental: Second Runner Up – Greenbrier River Campground, Cabins, and River Trips, Alderson
Best Fair/Festival/Event: First Runner Up – State Fair of WV, Fairlea
Best Live Music Venue: First Runner Up – Big Draft Brewing, White Sulphur Springs
Best Local Newspaper: Second Runner Up – WV Daily News, Lewisburg
Best Place To Work: Second Runner Up – Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Maxwelton
Best Brewery: Winner – Big Draft Brewing, White Sulphur Springs
Best Cidery: First Runner Up – Hawk Knob Cider and Mead, Lewisburg
Best Coffee House: Winner – Manic Espresso, Lewisburg
Best Distillery: Second Runner Up – Smooth Ambler Spirits, Maxwelton
Best New WV Libation Producer: Winner – Big Draft Brewing, White Sulphur Springs
Best Brunch: Winner – The French Goat, Lewisburg
Best Butcher Shop: Winner – Swift Level Fine Meats, Lewisburg
Best Chef: Winner – Chef Jared Masters, The French Goat, Lewisburg
Best Drive-In Restaurant: Winner – Jim’s Drive In, Lewisburg
Best Fine Dining: Winner – The French Goat, Lewisburg
Best Hot Dog: Winner – Jim’s Drive In, Lewisburg
Best Italian Restaurant: Second Runner Up – The Humble Tomato, Lewisburg
Best Specialty Food Marketplace: First Runner Up – Bella the Corner Gourmet, Lewisburg
Best Bank: Winner – The Bank of Monroe
Best Independent Bookstore: First Runner Up – A New Chapter Bookstore, Lewisburg
Best Local Floral Ship: Winner – Gillespie’s, White Sulphur Springs
Best Local Place to Buy Women’s Apparel: First Runner Up – Wolf Creek, Lewisburg
Best Outdoor/Gear Shop: Winner – Serenity Now Outfitters, Lewisburg
Best Real Estate Agency: Winner – Patterson & Co. Luxury Real Estate, Lewisburg, First Runner Up – Greenbrier Real Estate Service, Lewisburg
Best Mayor: Second Runner Up – Bruce Bowling, White Sulphur Springs
