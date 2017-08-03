Lewisburg welcomes new bed and breakfast, the Maison Marcel

Washington Street in Lewisburg has been the heart of the town since its founding in 1782, and has recently gained another business, the Maison Marcel, a bed and breakfast.

Located on the fringe of downtown, the Maison Marcel opened just before the PGA Tour this year. Owners Arthur Forgette and Debbie Porter also own the French Goat, a casual French style bistro in Lewisburg known for its fine cuisine and wine. The Maison Marcel is actually the old McCue Estate, and was professionally decorated by Carleton Varney, a protégée of Dorothy Draper. Draper is widely known in the area as the interior designer for The Greenbrier resort.

In 1990, Varney was inducted into Interior Design magazine’s Hall of Fame, and was also awarded the 2015 Design Icon Award at the Las Vegas Market. His style is apparent in the Maison Marcel, and with dramatic colors and patterns throughout the home, it almost feels like an extension of The Greenbrier here in Lewisburg.

The two guest suites are available for booking, or the entire home. With the lavish interior style, veranda, and gazebo, it’s suited for weddings or other parties, or simply for a ladies weekend or gentlemen’s golf trip.

Visit http://www.maisonmarcelwv.com for more information about the property or to book a stay.