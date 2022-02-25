By Sarah Richardson

At approximately 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, a semi truck driving through downtown Lewisburg struck and knocked over a traffic light pole and streetlight at the main intersection. The traffic light pole that was struck is located beside the Green Space and hangs over Washington Street facing southeast.

According to Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert, officers were made aware of the incident quickly, as a driver behind the semi called to report the accident. After making contact with the poles, the operator of the semi truck continued driving and later stated that he didn’t realize he had hit the poles due to the large load he was hauling. He was stopped by police approximately one mile from the Hart’s Run interstate exit. While he wasn’t apprehended or issued a ticket, he was found to be at fault for the incident, and his insurance will be covering the costs of replacing the poles.

“The intersection will be a four-way stop intersection until we get a temporary light post sometime next week,” explained Chief Teubert. “If possible, I’d advise drivers to avoid to area and to expect some delays.”

The city is working with the state on securing the temporary pole. He explained that the damage done to the base of the traffic post makes it difficult to replace quickly.

The Chief noted that, “We are absolutely monitoring the intersection” for traffic back-ups and other issues, and said that they will direct traffic as much as possible when it is needed.