Lucas Riley Kessler took his oath of office as the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Oct. 29. The oath was administered by Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.

Sheriff Sloan said, “Lucas is certainly a welcome addition to our ranks and he is eager to begin his new career. Although he will not be working independently until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period, he is going to be a tremendous asset to our department and the county. We look forward to his service with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and his continued commitment to public service for the citizens of Greenbrier County.”

The department anticipates additional deputy sheriff hires in the near future as they attempt to address existing staffing vacancies.