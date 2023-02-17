On Sunday, Mar. 12, the community is invited to attend a retirement celebration for Fred and Scarlett Kellerman, the founders of Wellspring of Greenbrier, Inc. For 19 years, the Kellermans have tirelessly served their community through this ministry by providing multiple services and programs to the homeless/transient, impoverished, and underprivileged individuals and families in Greenbrier County. Please join us in celebration of them on Mar. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Lewisburg United Methodist Church. In lieu of gifts, Wellspring will be accepting donations in honor of Fred and Scarlett. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, please call 304-392-2095.