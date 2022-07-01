Beckley-Kathy K. Amick, 68, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at White Sulphur Springs Center after a long illness.

She was born Mar. 22, 1954 at Rockville, Indiana, to the late Henry Fletcher Amick, Jr. and Arbenia Jewell Stephens Amick.

Kathy was a former sales clerk at Montgomery Ward, was a devout Christian, who was very active in her church and church choir and always enjoyed being a part of the Living Christmas Tree in Beckley.

She is survived by an estranged sister and a special cousin, Beth Settle–Redding of Beaver, WV.

Kathy has been cremated and no services will be scheduled.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

