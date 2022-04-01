Lewisburg-Julia Cline Simmons Shafer, 68, passed away Monday, Mar. 28, 2022 at her home in Lewisburg, following a sudden illness.

Born Mar. 14, 1954 in Ronceverte, she was the daughter of Frances Tuckwiller Simmons of Alderson and the late Bill Twohig Simmons.

Mrs. Shafer was a retired middle school teacher having taught art for 15 years at various schools in Greenbrier County. She was a 1972 graduate of Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea and graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education and a minor in Art. Mrs. Shafer was a member of the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Alderson, where she served as membership secretary. She was an avid horsewoman and along with her husband Allen, showed quarter horses and participated in barrel racing competitions all over the Eastern United States. She was a member of the National Barrel Horse Association and the American Quarter Horse Association. Mrs. Shafer lived her days quietly and gracefully, loved to cook and share her food with others. She liked to tend to growing things; dahlias and tomatoes and cherished her two cats. She will always be remembered for being kind, compassionate, and generous. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, Allen Brown Shafer of Lewisburg; her mother, Frances Tuckwiller Simmons of Alderson; two brothers, Dr. Michael Simmons and wife, Pamela of Phoenix, MD, and Tom Simmons and wife Belinda of Flat Top; sister, Margaret “Margy” Simmons of Alderson; sister-in-law, Brenda Barry and husband John of White Sulphur Springs; uncle, Sam Tuckwiller of Lewisburg; four nieces, Laura Starr and husband Connor of Charlotte, NC, Brittany Lane and husband Joshua of Princeton, Jessica Bulson and husband Taylor of Bluefield and Whitney Barry of Huntington; nephew, Benjamin Simmons of Flat Top; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Apr. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Alderson with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Kanode and the Rev. Sam Groves officiating. Burial will follow in the Alderson Cemetery, Alderson. Friends may call Saturday, Apr. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Alderson.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Jack Tuckwiller, Byron Tuckwiller, Ben Tuckwiller, Slayter Tuckwiller, Taylor Bulson, and Joshua Lane.

For those wishing to show an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Shafer to the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 477, Alderson, WV 24910 or the Greenbrier County Humane Society, P.O. Box 926, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

