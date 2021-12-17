John C. Martin, born May 26, 1942, to Margie Baker Martin and Charlie Martin of Vago.

John passed on Dec. Friday, 10, 2021 at the Greenbrier Health Care Center in Fairlea.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joy Freeman Martin; his brother, Havlyn Kenneth; and his sisters, Euva Mae Dixon and Violet Marie Wingler.

John retired from The Greenbrier Hotel.

At his request, there will not be a memorial service. John requested his ashes to be scattered at Watoga and his wishes will be honored.

Thank you to all of the faithful, caring staff at Greenbrier Health Care and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

