Ronceverte-John Austin Sharp, 62, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC.

Born Oct. 10, 1959, in Renick, he was the son of the late David Buster and Leatrice Marie Simmons Sharp.

John had worked at True Value for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Pat Simons.

Survivors include his son, David Lee Sharp (Jaimee) of Beckley; brother, Joe David Sharp of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Wesley and Madilyn Sharp, Chloe Black and Jada Oneal; niece, Jennifer Miller; special cousins, Carol Sue Workman, Frankie Appel, Bernie, and Garland Simmons.

It was John’s wish to be cremated. The family will hold a memorial service later.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.