Our mother Jesse Beavers was born June 3, 1940.She passed away Feb. 23, 2022. She was one of ten kids to the late Carr Henry and Frankie Beavers.

She was a loving woman and will be terribly missed.

She was proceeded in death by three sons, Bill, Edward, and Dwayne Heath.

She is survived by daughter, Debra and Dave Holcomb of Maryland; and son, Stuart Heath and Lynn of Ronceverte.

She was an amazing woman to a lot of people; she was a loving daughter-sister-mother-aunt-grandmother and great-grandmother.

We will have a graveside funeral for her at New Ellis Chapel Cemetery on May 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. where she will be laid to rest with her sons.