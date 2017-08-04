Houston Texans continue training camp at The Greenbrier

The Houston Texans are continuing their 2017 Training Camp, which began on Wednesday, July 26, at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Running through Aug. 17, the Texans will hold 15 training camp sessions that will be open to the media and the public. Those sessions will include joint practices with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Aug. 15 and 16.

All practices begin at 10:30 a.m. Practices at The Greenbrier is free to the public. Parking is located at The Greenbrier Train Station with buses available to transport fans from the parking lot to the Sports Performance Center. The cost for bus transportation is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Transportation tickets should be purchased in advance. No walk-ups are permitted.