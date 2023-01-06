By Sarah Richardson

As of Jan. 1, 2023, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center officially became a part of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC). To celebrate the transition, a few administrators walked the halls of GVMC Saturday evening visiting with patients and staff and handing out some gifts such as blankets and coffee mugs. Vandalia Health System, the parent company of CAMC, is made up of CAMC and Mon Health System.

CAMC is now made up of five hospitals: CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Teays Valley Hospital and CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, the CAMC Institute for Academic Medicine, and the CAMC Foundation. Mon Health System is the parent company of Mon Health Medical Center, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, and Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital.

“There will be a huge difference in how the hospital is managed and cared for as an asset of the community. CAMC is a non-profit hospital, and is only focused on the well-being of the community, the services in the community, and the healthcare we can provide. And we will only focus on being the best hospital we can be because this is our home, this is our community, this is our state,” said Dave Ramsey, President and CEO of Vandalia Health.

He added, “Our goal is to ensure that the services at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center expand so more people can stay local for their healthcare. […] We have great plans to add more equipment, more services, more doctors, open more beds – it’s going to be a very exciting time for healthcare in the community, and really in this region.”