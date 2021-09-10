Greenbrier Valley Medical Group welcomes urologists Dr. John Losee, M.D. and Dr. Christi Hughart, D.O. to the team. Drs. Losee and Hughart join Drs. Fort, Kowalkowski, and Mouchizadeh at Greenbrier Valley Urology.

Dr. Losee is a graduate of the College of Arts and Sciences at Georgetown University and received his medical education at Georgetown University Medical School. Following the completion of his urology residency at Georgetown University Hospital in 1999, Losee joined the medical staff at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. He is now part of the urology team at Greenbrier Valley Urology. He specializes in kidney stones, urinary incontinence, prostate enlargement (BPH), and bladder and prostate cancer.

Dr. Hughart is a West Virginia University graduate and received her medical degree from WVSOM. She then completed three years of general surgery training at Doctors Hospital/Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, urology training at Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine, and was board certified in 2013. She joined Greenbrier Valley Urology in September 2021. Dr. Hughart performs general urologic procedures with a special interest in endourology including stone disease and transurethral prostate and bladder procedures.

Greenbrier Valley Urology has two convenient locations in Ronceverte at 1521 Maplewood Avenue and in Beckley at 302 Carriage Drive. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Losee or Dr. Hughart, call 304-647-5642.

