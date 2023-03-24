

The Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company announced on their social media this week that they have closed their taproom “indefinitely” as they work to save the company.

“Regrettably, as of Mar. 7 our employees were furloughed, and our taproom was closed indefinitely,” reads the post. “Efforts are being made to save the brand, but it’s an arduous process. We are hopeful that GVBC will return to the shelves and taps once again in the future, but in the meantime our distributors do have some product still available in the market. Our employees are the heart of GVBC, the finished product we strive so hard to create was the soul. Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as they are faced with a hard transition at this time.”