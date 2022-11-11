By Sarah Richardson

The Nov. 8 General Election saw District 10 flip from Stephen Baldwin (D) to Vincent Deeds (R), and incumbent Louvonne Legg Arbuckle (D) to challenger Jamie L. Baker (R). The Board of Education Levy passed with 6,157 in favor and 4,867 against, and Blaine Phillips (R) posted strong numbers to defeat DeEtta King Hunter (D) for County Commissioner. For House of Delegates Representatives, both republican candidates, Todd Longanacre and Mike Honaker, led against their democratic opponents by a sound margin.

Overall, the county reported 11,343 votes cast out of 22,140 registered voters, a 51.23% voter turnout, with 7,216 voting on Election Day, 3,852 participating in early voting, and 275 absentee voters.

The following unofficial totals were reported for the Nov. 8 General Election:

U.S. House of Representatives:

Carol Miller (R) – 7,081 votes (150,859 district-wide)

Lacy Watson (D) – 2,843 votes (65,064 district-wide)

Belinda Fox-Spencer (I) – 942 (10,194 district-wide)

State Senator District 10:

Vince Deeds (R) – 5,894 votes (18,887 district-wide)

Stephen Baldwin (D) – 4,854 votes (12,210 district-wide)

Aaron Ransom (I) – 484 votes (1,079 district-wide)

House of Delegates 46th District:

Mike Honaker (R) – 3,227 votes

Paul Detch (D) – 1,663 votes

House of Delegates 47th District:

Todd Longanacre (R) – 3,689 votes

Heather Hill (D) – 2,086 votes

Circuit Clerk:

Jamie L. Baker (R) – 6,642 votes

Louvonne Legg Arbuckle (D) – 4,496 votes

County Commissioner:

Blaine Phillips (R) – 7,455 votes

DeEtta King Hunter (D) – 3,506 votes

County Clerk:

Robin Yates Loudermilk (R) – 7,950 votes

Kayla M. McCoy (D) – 3,134 votes

Amendment 1: In Favor – 4,235, Against – 6,611

Amendment 2: In Favor – 3,330, Against – 7,798

Amendment 3: In Favor – 5,208, Against – 5,620

Amendment 4: In Favor – 4,230, Against – 6,847

Statewide, the Secretary of State’s office shows all four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution as failing with 57.8% of voters against Amendment 1, 64.6% against Amendment 2, 54.6% against Amendment 3, and 57.9% against Amendment 4 with 55/55 counties reporting.