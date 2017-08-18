Greenbrier County Schools announces virtual learning option

Effective Aug. 8, the Greenbrier County School system announces a new online pathway for earning a high school diploma.

The school system will provide a virtual option for students in grade 9-12 with course opportunities consistent with the state’s academic standards, curriculum frameworks, and assessments.

Virtual courses will be delivered through Greenbrier Virtual School, WV Virtual School, and/or a district approved learning management system. Any online course delivery must be approved and supported by the West Virginia Department of Education.

Students who meet the following requirements are eligible to participate in the virtual education program:

Enrolled in Greenbrier County Schools as a full-time student (6 half credit courses per semester)

Parents and students must successfully complete a district defined virtual education orientation course

Meet school system and/or state enrollment requirements for the county school system, including health requirements such as immunizations, physicals, dentals, etc.

Meet school system and/or state enrollment requirements for the course(s) in questions including successful completion of any prerequisite courses

Maintain a minimum grade of a 70 on a numerical grade scale in courses taken during the current academic year

Have access to consistent, daily internet service

Have reliable transportation to and from tutoring site

Weekly communication is required

The district reserves the right to set a capacity limit per semester for virtual enrollment. Applications for the first semester must be received by Aug. 1 each year. For this initial year, applications will be due by Sept. 1. Applications for the second semester must be received by Dec. 1 each year.

Applications are available online at GreenbrierCountySchools.org. Contact Nancy Hanna at 304-647-6470 or nhanna@k12.wv.us for more information.