By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County commission met briefly for their regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 7. The regular meeting date, Nov. 8, was adjusted due to Election Day.

At the meeting, The Greenbrier County Commission announced that the Greenbrier County Courthouse and Rupert Sheriff’s office are being illuminated with green lighting as part of Operation Green Light. The Association of County Veterans Services Officers, who launched Operation Green Light, are responsible for connecting veterans with $52,000,000,000 in federal health, disability, and compensation benefits every year in the 29 states in which they are active.

“By shining the green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield and at home,” said Commissioner Tammy Tincher. The Commission added, in the official declaration of participation in Operation Green Light, that “the residents of Greenbrier County have immense respect and admiration for all those who have served in the military, and for selflessly sacrificing so much for our communities, our county, and our nation.”

Residents are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. The county commission, in their declaration of participation, also pointed out the necessity of showing our support for veterans. “200,000 service members transition to civilian life every year, and there is expected to be a 20 per cent increase in that figure in the near future. Furthermore, studies show that between 44 and 72 per cent of service members experience high stress in transition from their military career to civilian life, and active service members transitioning to civilian life are at a high risk for suicide in first year after service.”

Participants are encouraged to share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight, and even leave a green light shining year round. Visit naco.org/operationgreenlight for more information and links to resources available to veterans.