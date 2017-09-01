Greenbrier Co. youths bring home Gold Ribbon Awards for State 4-H Day

Chris Scronce and sisters Bridgette and Paige Altizer, Greenbrier County 4-H’ers, represented Greenbrier County at State 4-H Day, which was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill on May 20.

The annual competition allows youths to participate in educational activities and engage in friendly competitions that develop their subject matter knowledge, leadership skills, and life skills.

After a variety of competitive events including visual presentations, public speaking, and digital presentations, several 4-H’ers from Greenbrier County were granted gold ribbon awards for their impressive communication skills.

“It takes a lot of courage for anyone to step outside of their comfort zone and present to judges at a state competition,” said WVU Extension Service Greenbrier County Agent Robin Haynes. “We are so proud of all of our West Virginia 4-H participants as they embody our motto of making ‘the best better’ in themselves.”

Greenbrier County winners include:

Chris Scronce, senior division, “H.H. Holmes Man” in the Miscellaneous category

Bridgette and Paige Altizer, junior division, “Searching Scotland” in the Leisure and Recreation category

Participating youths and family members were also able to take part in a variety of fun, educational activities including a Lego robotics challenge. If you’d like to learn more about West Virginia 4-H opportunities in our county, visit extension.wvu.edu, or call the WVU Extension Service of Greenbrier County at 304-647-7408.