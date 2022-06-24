Alderson-Granville Oakley Sims, Sr., 81, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his home in Alderson, following a short illness.

Born Dec. 2, 1940 at Blue Sulphur Springs, he was the son of the late Essie Allen and Lena Ellen Hiser Sims.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Audrey Maxine Hamrick Sims; three children, Greg Sims, Garrett Sims, and Donna Sims; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Mr. Sims was a Master Painter in the commercial painting industry for many years and was also employed by the West Virginia Department of Highways for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and family get-togethers, loved horse racing, and was an avid dog lover.

Survivors include seven children, Debbie SanNicolas and husband Albert, of Las Vegas, NV, Gaspor Sims and his companion Tina Roy of Alderson, Delvia Sims and Billy King, of Alderson, Derena Sims and her companion Terry Leonguerrero, of Charles Town, Junior Sims and wife Kelsey Stacy of Alderson, Drusilla Noland and her companion Joe Godby of Alderson, and Jeremiah Sims and wife Brittany of Hedgesville; brother, Hubert Butler and wife Janice of Alderson; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 1 p.m. at the Lobban Funeral Home Chapel in Alderson, with Pastor Ronnie Saville officiating. Burial will follow in the Somerset Cemetery, Smoot.

Friends may call Saturday, June 25, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Sims family at www.lobbanfh.com