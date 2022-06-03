Monongahela National Forest is hosting a virtual meeting June 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, for an upcoming project in the Sitlington Creek-Greenbrier River watershed in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. Instructions for joining the virtual meeting online or via telephone and other project materials can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62246 in the folder called “pre-scoping.”

During the virtual meeting, Forest staff will present background information about current forest conditions and potential management activities to address concerns within the project area. Information received from the public during this meeting will be used to help develop the project proposal.

Submit comments and other feedback about the project to comments-eastern-monongahela-gauley@usda.gov, or mail to Gauley Ranger District, 932 N. Fork Cherry Road, Richwood, WV 26261. Suggestions and comments will be most helpful if received by June 10.

The meeting will be conducted using Microsoft Teams, you may want to join a little early if you are unfamiliar with the platform. You can also join the meeting by calling 202-650-0123, Conference ID: 525 532 021#. If joining by phone be sure to download the meeting materials at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62246.

Contact Sarah Dezelin at Sarah.Dezelin@usda.gov or 304-846-2695 to obtain printed copies of materials or to request reasonable accommodations for the meeting, such as sign language interpretation or other accessibility needs.