The Downtown Lewisburg Businesses announce that there will be no First Fridays After 5 event until Apr. 7 and will continue on each first Friday of the month for the rest of 2023. Watch for event details in your local newspapers or on Facebook at “FirstFridaysAfterFive.”

The Lewisburg merchants wish everyone a Happy New Year and thank you for your ongoing support of downtown Lewisburg. First Fridays After 5 takes place in downtown Lewisburg with shops, galleries and restaurants in downtown Lewisburg open until 8 p.m. with special events, complimentary refreshments, and live entertainment. First Fridays After 5: You’ll find the lights on and the town alive!

For more information visit www.downtownlewisburg.com or call 304-645-6646.