Enjoy final Saturday Stage performances of the season at GVCVB

The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center (GVCVB) closes out Saturday Stage with three August performances. The Visitors Center enjoys providing a venue for creative individuals to share their talents, and everyone is invited to the free performances held on Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.

On Aug. 12 are the amusing tunes of G.R.O.U.P, the Greenbrier River Optimistic Ukulele Players. The Goodson Brothers, local favorites from Alderson, perform on Aug. 19. George Piasecki and Bob Ducharme, the Nouveau Duo, finish the season on Aug. 26 with their selection of acoustical music.

For more information about the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center activities, please contact Kristi Godby, Media Relations Manager, at kgodby@greenbrierwv.com or call 304-645-1000.