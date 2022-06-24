Williamsburg-Elmer Hedrick, Jr., 98, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home after a long illness.

Born June 2, 1924, he was the son of Elmer Hedrick and Jessie Arbaugh Hedrick of Cornstalk, WV.

Elmer (Jr.) was a lifetime farmer, farming mainly in dairy and beef. For many years, his neighbors witnessed him going up and down the road on his John Deere tractor, often with grandkids on board. He drove a Greenbrier County school bus for 28 years, missing only one day of work. He also spent 12 years working for the State Road.

Elmer (Jr.) was very community minded. He served on several county Boards and was a 50-year member of the Williamsburg Ruritan. In 2003, the Elmer Hedrick Jr. family received the Heritage Agriculture Achievement Award, which was presented to him at the 2003 WV State Fair. He was a lifelong active member of the Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in Williamsburg.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mabel McMillion Hedrick; brother, Donald N. Hedrick; sister, Thelma Hedrick Poe; and grandson, Brian Keith Hedrick.

Jr. is survived by seven sons, David (Stella) of Cornstalk, Rodger (Debbie) of Williamsburg, Steve of Williamsburg, Barry (Drema) of Lewisburg, Bill (Connie) of Frankford, Gary (Laurie) of Williamsburg and Rick (Tina) of Williamsburg; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Visitation will be at the Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in Williamsburg on Sunday, June 26, from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be on Monday June 27, at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Denver Tiller officiating. Entombment will follow in the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum at Clintonville.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 110, Williams, WV 24991 or to the Williamsburg Ruritan Club at 5426 Shoestring Trail, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Much love and appreciation to all of Elmer’s caregivers; Sarah Atwell, Ruby Shaffer, TC Holler, Alice Coff, Trenda Hanson, Kim Huffman, Shirley Winfrey, Juanita Dozier and HospiceCare of Greenbrier Valley.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com