Loveland, CO-Edwin Jerald Pauley, 91, passed away on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022 in Loveland, CO.

He was born on Apr. 1, 1930 in Ronceverte, WV, to Perry Webster Pauley and Lula Morgan Pauley.

Edwin graduated from Greenbrier High School in West Virginia in 1948 and furthered his education by attending West Virginia Business College (Junior Accounting) in 1949. After graduating college Edwin decided to join the Air Force and proudly served his country from 1950 to 1954 earning the Korean Service Medal before being honorably discharged. Edwin decided to go back to school after his release from the Air Force and attended West Virginia University from 1954 to 1958 (Bachelor of Science in Business Administration).

Edwin is preceded in death by his father, Perry Webster Pauley and mother, Lula Morgan Pauley.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are sisters, Winifred Pauley and Emily Holswade of Ronceverte and Brenda Jacobsen of Phoenix, AZ; and brother, Perry Pauley of Ronceverte.

A memorial service for Edwin will take place at the Pauley-Massey family cemetery in Ronceverte at a later date.