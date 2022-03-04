Second Creek-Edward Ray Benge, 70, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at his home.

Born Aug. 2, 1951, at Charlotte, NC, Edward was the son of the late Raymond and Irene Benge.

Edward was a retired painter and a U.S. Army Veteran.

Surviving include his wife, Rebecca Ann Reed Benge; sons, Dustin Benge and companion Waser of Florida; grandchildren, Alex, Lucy, Daniel and Dillon; sister, Barbara Shaw and husband Denise of North Carolina; brother, Roger Benge of Caldwell; stepson, Sam Myers and wife Wanda of Lewisburg.

Per Edward’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com