Alderson-Deborah Lynn Bowyer, 58, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, VA.

Born Mar. 15, 1962, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Harrell Richeson and Mary Sue Bostic Coffman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Braxton Kent Byars.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Steve Bowyer; son, Bruce Bowyer; daughter, Stephanie Byars (Thomas); grandchildren, Josie and Gracie Byars all of Alderson; brother, Steve Coffman (Patty) and sister, Susan Honaker (Donnie) all of Lewisburg; and several nieces and nephews.

It was Debbie’s wish to be cremated. There will be no service.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.