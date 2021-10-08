Lewisburg-Daniel Crawford Wilcox left this world as we know it on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

He is the son of Kathryn Wilcox and John Mark Wilcox of Lewisburg.

Other survivors include sister, Mary Kathryn Hatcher Rife; brother, John Calder Wilcox; niece, Anna E. Wilcox; and nephews, Garrett Miller Rife and Samuel Reese Rife all of Lewisburg; nephew, Peyton Lewis of Morgantown; cousins, Tommye Pendergrass, Robby Cornish, and Jeremy Cornish of St. Michael’s, MD; great-uncle, J. Roger Smith (Jinx) of Huntington; uncle, Edward Wilcox and aunt, Susan May of St. Michael’s, MD.

Born on June 27, 1982, Dan was a spunky and mischievous kid. He attended Lewisburg Elementary and later Greenbrier East. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 2002-2003. Dan loved the outdoors – sitting around a campfire under the stars surrounded by friends. He frequented Kate’s Mountain, Blue Bend, Anvil Rock – places with long views and running water. Most springs, he camped with friends and family to hunt morel mushrooms. In 2013, he led the charge on constructing a fire pit which has been the night-time focal point of morel weekends ever since. He was a master griller and created shishkabobs and cheeseburgers beyond compare. He crafted corn-hole boards for sale and gifts. No gathering was complete without Bocce balls and numerous rounds of corn-hole matches. His father and brother will hold close the memory of deep sea fishing in Florida as a happy and simpler time.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at the youth house behind Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 1133 East Washington Street in Lewisburg.

Masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Hope to Walk, 3635 S Main St., Blacksburg, VA 24060.