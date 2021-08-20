Trillium School for the Performing Arts dance classes with Hannah Morningstar-Stout will begin Monday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Sept. 2. Classes are for age 3 and up and will include tap, ballet and jazz, as well as an adult tap class. There is open registration on Thursday, Aug. 26, 4 to 7 p.m. at the historic Lewis Theatre. Please enter through the stage door at the back. More information and a complete schedule is at trilliumperformingarts.org.

Trillium Performing Youth with Carli Mareneck will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7. This is a modern dance company for age 14-18. This year there are two tracks, one is Tuesdays only and the other is a more intensive Tuesday and Thursday track. Interviews and auditions are Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis Theatre. Please enter through stage door at the back.

Both groups are fun and have many opportunities to perform both live and through video recordings. Scholarships are available.

Health protocols will be followed with masks being worn in class at this time. This will be reevaluated on a regular basis.

For more information you can call the Trillium office at 304-645-3003 or like their page on Facebook at Trillium Performing Arts.