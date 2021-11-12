Lewisburg-Cora Elizabeth Hodge of Lewisburg, formerly of Hines, passed away at the Greenbrier Health Care Center Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Born on Sept. 21, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Walker and Cora Jane Honaker Holliday.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73+ years, Clarence Edward; son-in-law, Clyde Cooper; sisters, Evelyn, Gladys, Anna, Glenna and Reva; and brothers, Don and Clarence (Buck), who was killed in World War II.

Cora was a 1944 graduate of Rupert High School and a faithful member of the Rupert Church of God for many years. Later in life she attended the Caldwell Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Emmanuel Open Bible Church on Vago Road.

Cora enjoyed spending time with her family, making her famous macaroni and cheese for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending church, and listening to Christian television. She was a woman of great faith and a firm believer in the power of prayer. All who knew her treasured the times spent together.

Left to cherish her memory and the good times past are: sons, Clarence William (Les) of Lewisburg and James Edward (Debra) of Beckley; daughter, Brenda Gay Cooper of Princeton; grandchildren, Tammy Gross (Robert) of Bland, VA, Brian Hodge (Michelle) of Beckley, Joey Cooper (Jessica) of Princeton, Stephanie Robinson (Clay) of Hurricane, and Aaron Hodge (Rhonda) of Lewisburg. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren, Anna, McKenzie, Laci, Atelyn, Hadessah, Chloe, Bayleigh, Lydia, Bryce, and Noah.

A celebration of her life was held at the Morgan Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 11, where Pastor Aaron Hodge and Pastor Everette Defibaugh officiated. Friends and relatives called one hour prior to the service time. Entombment followed in the Rosewood Cemetery Mausoleum, Lewisburg.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to those special staff members at Greenbrier Health Care Center and Greenbrier Physicians who attended and befriended her during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any donations of sympathy be made to the Emmanuel Open Bible Church, P.O. Box 146, Maxwelton, WV 24957.

