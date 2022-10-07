The Greenbrier County Committee on Aging joined with other counties across the state to celebrate the observance of National Senior Center Month. Following the theme “Strengthening Community Connections,” the center in Rupert held an Open House and invited the community to attend and help celebrate.

In addition to the specially decorated cake, there was punch and lots of other refreshments. Entertainment was provided by DJ Merlin, door prizes were awarded, drug disposal kits were available along with resource information, including information on Open Enrollment and secondary insurance by agent Kathy Keadle. Guest speaker for the event was Senator Stephen Baldwin, he stated how senior centers provide vital services and must be funded to meet the needs of their communities.

Greenbrier County Committee on Aging is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to seniors to help them maintain their independence. The programs and services of the Committee on Aging are funded by the WV Bureau of Senior Services, Appalachian Area Agency on Aging, the State of WV, United Way of Southern WV and through donations from seniors and their families. For more information call 304-392-5138.