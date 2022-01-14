Frankford-Clifford Fry Lindsay, 75 passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Born Nov. 13, 1946, in Bedford, VA, he was the son of the late John Crawford and Joyce Fry Lindsay.

Cliff graduated from William and Mary with a B.S. in Chemistry, Virginia Tech with a MS, and PhD in Mining Engineering. He was a retired Mining Engineer. He had a passion for everything that dealt with geology. He was an avid mineral collector, but his main passion was the caves of the Greenbrier Valley. He spent over 50 years mapping and exploring the underground. Cliff was a life member and fellow of the National Speleological Society, a 50-year member of the West Virginia Association for Cave Studies and a founding member and director of the West Virginia Cave Conservancy. He and his wife, Lois received the Virginia Region’s Landowner of the Year award for their stewardship of Fuller’s Cave. Cliff was also working on a book of the caves and karst in the area around Renick. It is ready to be published. Cliff’s love of caves is what brought him to settle in West Virginia for the last 30 years of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John M. Lindsay and his wife, Jane.

Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Lois Blevins Lindsay; and a very special niece and Goddaughter, Jessica C. H. Lindsay and fiancé Nathaniel Milder of Rockville, MD.

It was Cliff’s wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned later.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.