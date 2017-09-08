Church Bulletin – September 9, 2017

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Sept. 10, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Worship Service to be held at amphitheater

What if you could pray with the sound of the river flowing gently beside you? What if you could sing hymns with the chirping of birds and whistling of leaves all around? What if you could worship outside the church in God’s bountiful creation? You can! This Sunday, Sept. 10, Ronceverte Presbyterian Church hosts a worship service at the Ronceverte Island Park Amphitheater at 11 a.m. It will be a community worship service. Come as you are in casual clothes. Our very own Rodger and Leah Trent will provide music. Rev. Stephen Baldwin will preach the sermon. You are invited! For more information, please visit: http://www.RoncevertePres.org or call 304-647-4400.

Community Pentecostal Holiness Church

on Brush Road in Lewisburg will have their Annual Homecoming Service Sunday, Sept. 10. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship will begin at 11 a.m. with special singers 3:16 Crossroads. There will be a covered dish meal following the service. Pastor Everette Defibaugh and the congregation extend an invitation to everyone. There will be no night service.

Ronceverte Presbyterian Church

invites everyone in the community to join them for a Free Pizza Dinner Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. Serving Pizza Hut pizza, salad, drinks and dessert. Everyone welcome.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

have resumed their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.

Rhema Christian Center

offers Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Study – Hope Dealers, for anyone with substance abuse. It will be at the Rhema Christian Center Life Center, 3584 Davis Stuart Road, Lewisburg, Friday nights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 15. They have a w omen’s group and a men’s group. Call 304-645-6999.

Rhema Christian Center offers new class

A new growth group is coming to Rhema Christian Center. “Killin It” by Andy Stanley will be held on Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. with facilitator Don Sibold from Sept. 20 through Oct. 4. There’s something that rises up in each of us. It keeps us from apologizing, admitting we’re wrong, or showing weakness. It keeps us from forgiving. It causes us to lie about our pasts, to cheat instead of lose, and to feel happy when someone else fails. It stands in the way not only of our relationships with other people, but our relationship with God. What is this thing and how do we kill it? You won’t want to miss the opportunity to learn how to kill this thing that holds us all back. “Pride is a prison. It locks you in and other people out.”