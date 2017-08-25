Church Bulletin

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church

invites everyone to a Pie and Ice Cream Supper at Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. Mount Vernon United Methodist Church is located between Fort Spring and Sinks Grove on Mt. Vernon Road. The menu will consist of pork barbecue, hot dogs, various side dishes, several types of desserts including pie and ice cream. Proceeds will be used for the church ministries. Excess food items (including pies) will be auctioned after meal.

Contact Person: Steve Hedrick 304-645-2630.

Graystone Baptist Church

will host the Mylon Hayes Family from Hudson, NC Saturday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. This family’s desire is to lift up the Lord with the music they sing, pointing people to the Cross. Jesus said in John 12:32 “And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me”. He was lifted up on that cross and took our punishment because of His great love for us all. The Mylon Hayes Family desire that you see Jesus and realize His great love for you in the songs they sing and the words they say. Pastor Youel Altizer invites everyone to Graystone Baptist Church where there will be music which will stir the soul. The church is located at 249 Skylar Drive, Lewisburg. Call 304-645-4220 for questions.

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Aug. 27, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

have resumed their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.