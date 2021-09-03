Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins and Justice John Hutchison visited court employees in Greenbrier County on Aug. 26 to say “Thank You” for their dedicated service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all. A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts, and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help. It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency,” said Chief Justice Jenkins.

The Justices presented a special Certificate of Appreciation to employees from the Supreme Court.