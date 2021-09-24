Renick-Charles Junior McMillion, 91, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Born Sept. 30, 1929, in Renick, he was the son of the late Ruben Rush and Josephine Baldwin McMillion.

Charles was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran. He retired from CJ Langenfelder as a truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Howard McMillion.

Survivors include two brothers, Alden McMillion (Sue) of Renick, and Harold McMillion of Cedar Lake, IN; sister, Inez Brown of Renick; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Thursday evening, Sept. 23, at the Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg.

The Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg. We will be following COVID-19 recommendations and request guests wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

