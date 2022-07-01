Fairlea-Carrie L. O’Dell, 74, formerly of Rupert, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

She was born in Randolph County on Jan. 6, 1948, the daughter of the late Enoch and Wilda Salisbury Currence.

Carrie loved flower gardening, animals, Elvis and big family dinners. She had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off her back to whoever needed it.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish Carrie’s wit and humor are her children, Maryann Bennett (Donald) of Covington, VA, John Wayne Huffman of Ronceverte, Linda Farley (Gerald) of White Sulphur Springs, Brenda Brooks (Billy, Jr.) of Rupert, Rachel Honaker (Shawn) of Ronceverte, Jennifer Huffman (Glenn Carpenter) of Lewisburg, Jerry Huffman (Jill) of White Sulphur Springs and Adam Huffman (Miranda) of Fairlea; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Billy Currence, Sr. of Baltimore, MD.

The family received their family and friends on Monday evening, June 27 at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg. A service followed where Pastor Bill Harris officiated.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

