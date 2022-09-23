Saint Albans-Caroline Sue Fullen, 79, formerly of Lewisburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Marmet Center Nursing Home in Marmet, WV.

Born Feb. 21, 1943, in Jackson, OH, she was a daughter of the late Alford P. Musick and Wynona Irene Martin Musick.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by first husband, James Norman; second husband, Kenneth Fullen; son, Jim Norman, Jr.; and brothers, Alfred, Nelson, Frank and Clarence Musick.

Caroline worked as a waitress and a homemaker. She attended Fairlea ARP Church and was a member of VFW/DAV in Jackson, OH.

Survivors include her daughter, Vickie Gail Norman Lowther (Mike) of Saint Albans; grandchildren, James, Shawn, Matthew, Wyatt and Jacqueline Norman and Amy Nichols; sister, Irene Musick of Jackson, OH; brothers, Paul David Musick and Mike Musick both of Jackson, OH. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and a host of family friends and loved ones.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg where Rev. Ike Hughes officiated. Burial followed in Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte.

The family received friends Wednesday at the funeral home before the services.

